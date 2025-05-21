Georgia Tech student “targeted” in deadly shooting; police release video of suspect

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police are hoping the public can help track down a person of interest in the shooting death of a Georgia Tech student.

The 23-year-old student was shot in the head at the Connector Apartments on 699 Spring Street in Midtown on Sunday.

During a press conference on Wednesday, police said they believe the student was “targeted” and shared video of a person of interest walking down a ninth floor hallway.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

Anyone with information on the case could be eligible for a $5K reward from Crime Stoppers.