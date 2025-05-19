Local

Atlanta police investigate shooting near Georgia Tech apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man shot in the head at apartment building, Atlanta police investigating
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near an apartment complex close to Georgia Tech. Officers responded to the scene at 699 Spring Street around 7 p.m. and discovered a man who had been shot in the head.

Authorities say the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived, but he was not alert. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument in the building’s hallway.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, though his condition has not been disclosed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!