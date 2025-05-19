Atlanta police investigate shooting near Georgia Tech apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening near an apartment complex close to Georgia Tech. Officers responded to the scene at 699 Spring Street around 7 p.m. and discovered a man who had been shot in the head.

Authorities say the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived, but he was not alert. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victim got into an argument in the building’s hallway.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, though his condition has not been disclosed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.