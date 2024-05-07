Gwinnett County man found dead at bottom of well in Mexico was months away from his wedding

One of three men found dead at the bottom of a well in Mexico last week grew up in metro Atlanta.

In late April, 30-year-old Jack Carter Rhoad, of Gwinnett County, was on a surfing and camping trip with two Australian brothers, Jake and Callum Robinson, when the three men vanished.

Nearly a week later, their bodies were found at the bottom of a 50-foot well in a remote area. All three men had been shot to death.

Chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramíre told reporters that thieves apparently killed the three men because they wanted the tires on their truck.

“Prosecutors have said they were questioning three people in the killings,” CBS News reports. “Two were caught with methamphetamines. One of them, a woman, had one of the victims’ cellphones when she was caught.”

CBS News and The AFP add that the pair were being held “pending drug charges but continue to be suspects in the killings.”

A third man was also reportedly arrested on charges of a crime equivalent to kidnapping, CBS News confirms, but “that was before the bodies were found.” It is unclear if he will face additional charges.

Rhoad was set to marry his fiancé, Natalie Weirtz, in August in Columbus, Ohio, according to People Magazine. He was originally from Atlanta and graduated from Northview High School in 2009.

Rhoad’s college alma mater is Point Loma in San Diego.

Family and friends have set up two separate GoFundMe accounts for his family and fiancé.

CBS News, The AFP and People Magazine contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group