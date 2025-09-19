Supporters rally for Atlanta area barber detained by ICE

ATLANTA — Supporters of Atlanta-area barber Rodney Taylor gathered outside the ICE Field Office in Atlanta today, calling for his release.

Taylor has been in custody since January and faces deportation to Liberia. His fiancée, Mildred Pierre, says he is being wrongfully detained.

“We have gotten nothing,” she said. “Rodney’s final hearing was August 12. The judge has not ruled. It has been more than 30 days.”

An ICE spokesperson did not immediately comment on the case.

Supporters say Rodney, who is a double amputee, is not getting the medical support that he needs.

Mildred said she is moved by the community support she’s seen.

“We feel heard, we feel remembered, we feel seen. I feel seen,” Mildred said.