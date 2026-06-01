Summer cookouts are costing more this year

ATLANTA — Hosting a summer barbecue is becoming more expensive as food prices continue to rise.

According to retail data provider Spins, the cost of hot dogs is up more than 18% compared to a year ago.

Ground beef prices have increased nearly 15%, while soda prices have risen more than 11%.

Other cookout staples have also seen price increases. Barbecue sauce is up nearly 12%, and tomatoes have increased by 19% from a year ago.

Spins reports that rising energy costs, fertilizer expenses and tariffs are contributing to higher food prices.

Bloomberg’s Courtney Donohoe contributed to this story.