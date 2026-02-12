Local

Study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccine and autism in children

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A new study finds there is no link between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and autism.

Research presented at a meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine found the vaccine is not associated with autism or other neurodevelopmental problems in children whose mothers received the shot before or during pregnancy.

According to the study, there was no difference in autism rates between children born to vaccinated mothers and those born to unvaccinated mothers.

The findings add to existing research examining vaccine safety during pregnancy.

