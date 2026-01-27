Study finds caring for grandchildren may benefit grandparents’ brain health

ATLANTA — New research suggests there may be an added cognitive benefit to being a grandparent, especially for those who help care for their grandchildren.

According to research from the American Psychological Association, grandparents who provided childcare scored higher on tests measuring memory and verbal fluency compared to those who did not help care for grandchildren. The findings held true even after researchers adjusted for age, health, and other factors.

The study examined nearly 3,000 grandparents over the age of 50 and found those who assisted with childcare were less likely to experience cognitive decline. Researchers say the benefits appeared regardless of how often grandparents provided care or the type of care involved.

That care ranged from babysitting and helping when grandchildren were sick to assisting with homework or simply playing together.

Researchers say the findings suggest staying mentally and socially engaged through family interactions may play a role in maintaining brain health as people age.

However, scientists caution that more research is needed to better understand the full picture. They say future studies should examine additional factors, including family context and whether providing care is voluntary or feels like a burden.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.