Students, staff to learn tuberculosis test results from Cobb health department

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department will return to a Cobb County high school where hundreds were tested for tuberculosis after a possible exposure.

On Tuesday 300 students and staff members needed to be tested.

The health department says a positive test would mean the person tested has been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis. Then, the positive tests will take a chest X-ray to rule out having the active disease.

Health officials say that if the test X-ray is negative, they will be offered preventative medication, while if the X-ray is positive, they will be treated for the disease.

One student, who did not get tested, said that other students required to get tested were informed at the beginning of the school day.

“Some kids got slips in their homeroom. I didn’t know there was that many.” said the student.

Parents said that they are glad to hear of efforts by the health department and school district to contain the spread of infection and prevent a T-B outbreak.

“I’m all for the testing, definitely do that. But it concerns me that it is in existence. That’s a worry,” said parent John Cullom.