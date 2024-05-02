Students get sick from THC gummies forcing Forsyth County school into lockdown

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four students are facing disciplinary action after three of them became sick from eating THC gummies at a Forsyth County high school.

It happened Tuesday at East Forsyth High School, causing the campus to go on a medical lockdown.

School officials said that one student gave the gummies to the other three students. THC is the chemical in cannabis that causes a high.

“We called first responders, and as a precaution we took them to the hospital where they could be assessed by medical providers,” said Jennifer Caracciolo, a spokesperson for Forsyth County Schools. “Based on that, they were released to their parents.”

She said the students will be punished, but the disciplinary action has not yet been determined.

School officials are investigating how the student obtained the gummies. The age and gender of the students were not released.

“We have a very strict policy about the use of drugs, alcohol and tobacco,” Caracciolo said. “And it is concerning about the availability to our students and that there is a possibility they could bring them on our campus.”

Principal Kacey Martin sent a letter to parents Wednesday, alerting them about the incident.

“Please discuss with your children the serious consequences associated with these dangerous actions,” Martin wrote.

Mims spoke with a parent outside the school on Thursday.

Bo Greer has a 16-year-old son who attends East Forsyth High School. He called it unacceptable that cannabis edibles ended up in the hands of students.

“I think the parent should be held liable just as well as the student who was giving it out,” he said. “I get it, they’re teenagers. Kids are going to be kids. But there’s a way to prevent this from making its way into our school systems.”

This isn’t the first time gummies have sickened students in a Forsyth County school. In 2021, 11 students at a middle school went to the hospital after they ate gummies containing melatonin.



