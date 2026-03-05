Student injured after pellet gun fired at school bus in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A student was injured after someone fired a pellet gun at a school bus in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County School officials say a bus from McNair Middle School had just pulled into a neighborhood when an unknown person fired a single shot, striking a bus window.

One student riding the bus was hit and injured. The current extent of the student’s injuries has not been released.

Officials say the person who fired the pellet gun was not on the bus.

DeKalb County Schools released the following statement:

“A bus from McNair MS pulled into a neighborhood and an unknown person, using a pellet gun, fired one shot into a bus window. One student riding the bus was hit and injured. No information on the severity of the injury as of now. DeKalb Police is handling the situation since the person who fired the pellet gun at the bus was not on the bus.”

DeKalb County Police are investigating the incident.