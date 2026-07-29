Strong storms leave damage, thousands without power across north Georgia

ATLANTA — Strong storms that moved through north Georgia left behind damage and thousands of power outages Wednesday morning.

A fallen tree blocked part of Azalea Drive near the Chattahoochee River in Roswell. Trees were also reported down in Cherokee County, along with a transformer fire and a structure fire caused by lightning in an Acworth neighborhood.

In Pickens County, which was under a tornado warning for a time Tuesday night, a historic marble monument suffered heavy damage after being struck by lightning. Several trees were also reported down in the county.

At one point, DeKalb County had as many as 20,000 power outages. That number now sits at around 2,500.

There were no reports of injuries, but storm damage has been reported north of Atlanta, including downed trees and power lines.