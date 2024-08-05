Local

Street racer kills woman walking along I-20 in hit-and-run crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A woman walking on the side of the shoulder of Interstate 20 early Sunday was killed when one of two cars that were street racing hit her.

At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to I-20 just past Moreland Avenue.

They found a woman who was confirmed dead by EMS workers.

Police said a black Mustang was racing another vehicle on the interstate and appeared to have struck the woman while she was walking on the side of the interstate.

The Mustang did not stay at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Accident Investigations Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

