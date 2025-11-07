Local

Strawberries, mangoes, and meth? Georgia agents bust drug trafficking operation at fruit stand

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Top to Bottom): Athena Alloway, Melvin Stevens, Crystal Ballweg (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — It looked like a fruit stand, but drug agents say the produce stand was a front for drug trafficking in Paulding County.

They found 270 grams of methamphetamine.

Two people were arrested and police are searching for another.

Melvin Stevens is charged with five counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth.

Athena Alloway is charged with four counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth

Officers are still looking for Crystal Ballweg who they say has an outstanding warrant for trafficking meth.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!