Strawberries, mangoes, and meth? Georgia agents bust drug trafficking operation at fruit stand

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — It looked like a fruit stand, but drug agents say the produce stand was a front for drug trafficking in Paulding County.

They found 270 grams of methamphetamine.

Two people were arrested and police are searching for another.

Melvin Stevens is charged with five counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth.

Athena Alloway is charged with four counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of meth

Officers are still looking for Crystal Ballweg who they say has an outstanding warrant for trafficking meth.