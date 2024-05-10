Storms rip through Ellijay in Gilmer County, causing significant damage to homes

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Severe storms ripped through Gilmer County on Wednesday night, causing significant damage.

The damages from those storms were so bad, that some kids couldn’t even get to school safely.

In Ellijay, storms left several people without power, water, and in some cases, mementos.

In the destruction caused by storms, valuable belongings were mixed with rubble and debris.

Both Gail Fuller and Holly Whitaker had some of their lives in the now destroyed storage facility, trying to recover what they could while letting go of what was lost.

“In a situation like this, you just have to learn to let go and move on,” they said.

Anna Atkinson and her two boys woke up stranded after a creek became a river around their property.

“We came out, and it was just like a lake,” she said.

Thankfully, their home suffered no physical damage, but their house is without power and water.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, there were still 4,700 people in North Georgia without power. And for those who rely on a well like the Atkinsons, it means their water supply is cut off.

Brian Pentohoes wasn’t as lucky.

His family was one that spent the day trying to start repairs as the storm sent trees crashing into their homes.

“It’s just terrible. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this in a long, long time,” said Pentohoes.

In all, families across north Georgia spent the day trying to recover, hoping to find missing belongings, see their power turned back on, or have their house become a home again.

“It’s just a lot to take in, a lot to take in.”