Stopping GLP-1 drugs may reverse heart health benefits, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study shows the heart health benefits of popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs may begin to fade soon after patients stop taking the medication.

Past studies have found the drugs significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks. However, a large study in Missouri found that heart attack risks begin to return as early as six months after stopping the medication.

The study says patients need to continue treatment with GLP-1 drugs in order to maintain those heart health benefits.

Researchers also say the medications, which are used for weight loss and diabetes, may help fight depression and anxiety.