Stockbridge police searching for burglary suspect who escaped from custody

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — Stockbridge police are searching for a burglary suspect who escaped from police custody. 38-year-old Brittany Caldwell is accused of stealing clothes and other items from a home on Blackhall Road.

She was later taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital for evaluation.

She escaped while being escorted to the restroom.

Authorities have advised the public not to approach or attempt to arrest Caldwell if seen.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is urged to contact Cpl. L. McGill at (678) 833-3334, email crimetips@stockbridgega.org, or call the non-emergency line at (770) 957-9121.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).