Stockbridge mayor responds to allegations, files lawsuit against city

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams and his legal team are responding to allegations made by the City Council, including claims of sexual misconduct and misuse of a city-issued purchasing card.

Williams and his attorneys discussed the allegations during a livestream as the mayor’s lawsuit against the city moves forward.

Attorney Robert Kenner says the City Council has the right to investigate, but not to restrict the mayor’s duties.

“It has been our position and it’s still our position that what the council did was beyond the scope of their authority and their powers,” Kenner said.

Williams continues to deny the allegations. The City Council also alleges he kept a city vehicle for nearly 200 days for his own use, but Williams says he was told he could keep the key in his office.

“That key stayed there for 183 days unless our executive assistant asked for it to be cleaned or it needed to be oiled changed, if someone needed to rent it out for sales I wasn’t using it,” Williams said.

Williams also says the allegation of sexual misconduct was added after he received the original letter outlining the allegations against him.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions or anything or any statement about something that we have no idea about,” Williams said.

Williams’ attorneys are requesting a forensic audit of the city and are encouraging residents to attend the next City Council meeting on Aug. 10 to support that request.

“The mayor will have his day in court and we believe he will be vindicated and will be put back in office,” Kenner said.

The City of Stockbridge says the investigation was not initiated on rumor, speculation or political disagreement. The city says it is based on specific financial transactions involving city funds that raised concerns.

The City Council removed Williams’ mayoral privileges after releasing its findings. Williams became the youngest mayor in the city’s history when he was elected last November and took office in January.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.