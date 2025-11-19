State Senate District 35 race heads to runoff after no candidate clears 50%

ATLANTA — The race to fill the State Senate seat vacated by Sen. Jason Estevez is heading to a runoff after none of the six candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote.

The special election was called after Estevez gave up his District 35 seat to focus on his run for governor. The district includes portions of Fulton and Cobb counties.

With no candidate reaching the required 50 percent plus one threshold to win outright, the top two vote-getters were Democrats Jaha Howard and Roger Bruce, who will now advance to a December runoff.

Voters will decide the winner on December 16, extending the campaign for a few more weeks as the two candidates compete to fill the open seat.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.