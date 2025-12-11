State Senate committee warns AI poses growing risk to children, urges new protections

ATLANTA — A bipartisan Georgia Senate committee investigating the rise of artificial intelligence says AI is becoming a serious threat to children and that parents are “fighting a losing battle” without stronger protections.

Lawmakers outline several recommendations aimed at keeping kids safe. Those include expanding the school cell phone ban to high school students, limiting data collection on minors, tightening rules around chatbots and other AI tools used in schools, and setting clear statewide guidance for how educators can use AI.

State Senator Marty Harbin says the issue is urgent. He states, “we have an opportunity to protect future generations that will lead our state and our nation, and I think this has been a great eye opener for everybody involved in the process.”

Committee members say they want to introduce bipartisan legislation when the General Assembly convenes next month. Senator Sally Harrell says both lawmakers and families must play a role, but acknowledges the challenge parents face. She states, “there’s still a role for parents to be very involved and very aware, but they’re fighting a losing battle.”

Harrell also highlighted how addictive AI-powered products and social media tools can be for children, noting the committee wants strong guardrails in place including thorough vetting of chatbots before students are allowed to use them.

The committee says it will use the report to help craft what members describe as critical bipartisan legislation.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.