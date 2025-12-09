Local

State Sen. Colton Moore announces congressional run for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

By WSB Radio News Staff
Colton Moore State Sen. Colton Moore announced on social media on Monday that he will be running for Congress to fill the spot that will be left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene. (PHOTO: Campaign photo)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — State Senator Colton Moore is making it official after announcing Monday that he will be running for Congress to fill the spot that will be left vacant when Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves.

Moore was arrested last year for trying to enter the house chamber during the State of the State Address after being banned for making disparaging remarks about former Georgia Representative David Ralston.

After a back-and-forth social media feud with President Trump, Greene announced last month that she would resign effective January 5.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!