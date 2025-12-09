State Sen. Colton Moore announces congressional run for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

ATLANTA — State Senator Colton Moore is making it official after announcing Monday that he will be running for Congress to fill the spot that will be left vacant when Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves.

Moore was arrested last year for trying to enter the house chamber during the State of the State Address after being banned for making disparaging remarks about former Georgia Representative David Ralston.

After a back-and-forth social media feud with President Trump, Greene announced last month that she would resign effective January 5.