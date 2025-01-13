State recovering from winter weather weekend

Metro Atlanta is waking up to a warmer week which is a welcomed relief after Friday’s snow and ice.

But there are some effects from the winter storm.

Most major bus routes are completely clear now, but some neighborhood streets and back roads can still have some black ice.

A few school districts in the far north metro area are taking precautions today. Gainesville City Schools and Hall County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay until the sun comes out.

Pickens County is going virtual today because of icy roads.

But Atlanta roads are back to normal.

MARTA’s Stephany Fisher said their bus service is back to normal as of Monday morning.

“MARTA wants to thank customers for their patience as we got through this snowy and icy weekend,” she said. “We wanted to ensure that our employees and of course our customers are safe.”

Streetcars will remain out of service, Fisher said, throughout the week as MARTA is doing repairs on the lines all week.

It will still be a busy week for plumbers as well as city and county water crews as pipe repairs continue after a string of subfreezing nights.

Crews have fixed that water main break and salted the road around it to help prevent ice from forming.

There is also a much better situation at the airport on Monday morning. As of 6 a.m., just 20 flight delays compared to 2,500 over the weekend.



