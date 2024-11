Georgia Labor Department Commissioner Bruce Thompson has died at the age of 59.

Thompson announced earlier this year that he had pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver. The department’s Chief of Staff describes Thompson as “a fighter, leader and a true servant of the people.:

Governor Kemp calls him “a passionate voice for what he believed in throughout his years of service to the people of Georgia.”

Thompson served a decade in the State Senate before becoming Labor Commissioner in 2023.