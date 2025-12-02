State authority provides update on late November cyberthreat

ATLANTA — The state authority which manages real estate filings across Georgia says there’s no evidence any data was stolen during a cyberthreat that forced it to take defensive measures for several days in late November.

The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority says the attack was interrupted before any encryption, destruction, or alteration of data occurred.

Superior Court clerks around the state reported a temporary interruption of services, but the authority’s website has since been restored.

The authority says a ransom demand was made, but not paid.