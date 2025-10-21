Local

State approves $1 billion Wellstar Hospital project in Acworth

Wellstar Acworth An architectural rendering shows the proposed Wellstar hospital in Acworth. (Source: Wellstar)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Plans for a new hospital in one of Cobb County’s fastest-growing areas are moving forward. The Georgia Department of Community Health has approved Wellstar Health System’s proposal to build a new 230-bed hospital in Acworth.

The $1 billion facility will rise off Cobb Parkway across from Wellstar Acworth Health Park and will serve more than 340,000 residents in Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, and Bartow counties.

The proposed eight-story hospital will feature 70 emergency department bays, eight operating rooms, and is expected to create about 1,500 jobs. Officials say the hospital will handle less severe cases, helping to reduce strain and improve treatment times for critical patients at nearby Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center.

Wellstar had to demonstrate the need for the new facility as part of the state’s Certificate of Need process. Several competing health systems filed objections during the review, but with the state’s approval, Wellstar can now move forward with planning and development.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story

