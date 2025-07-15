Stanley Cup Trophy displayed in metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Sports fans in one metro Atlanta community got a special experience on Tuesday afternoon.

The Stanley Cup Trophy was displayed at the Alpharetta town green. Attendees were able to pose for photos in front of the Stanley Cup Trophy and experience a special piece of sports history.

The speakers at the event say they hope bringing the Stanley Cup to Alpharetta to display will spark interest in bringing the NHL back to the metro Atlanta area.

In November of 2024, Forsyth County officials agreed to issue $225 million in bonds to pay for a new arena and entertainment district.

Last month, Forsyth County commissioners approved of “The Gathering,” a proposed multi-billion dollar mixed use development that could pave the way for an NHL expansion franchise in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta is one of two markets in the top ten in the United States that don’t currently have NHL teams. The other is Houston.