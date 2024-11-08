Forsyth County voters approve tax district for new arena that hopes to bring NHL team back

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The plan to build a new arena and entertainment district in hopes of attracting a National Hockey League team took a big step forward this week.

Since 2023, the owners wanted to build an 18,700-seat arena surrounded by restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments and offices just off of GA-400 at the mixed-used development colloquially known as The Gathering.

Forsyth County agreed to issue $225 million in bonds to pay for the project, but said taxpayers would have to approve a tax allocation district, or TAD, on the November ballot.

On Tuesday, the majority of Forsyth County voters said yes to granting redevelopment powers for the TAD. It passed 56% to 44%.

The TAD would cover the roughly 100-acre site for the Gathering, and revenue from the tax district would pay back the bonds from the county.

Vernon Krause, the man behind the project, says the voters approving the TAD “signifies the community’s recognition” that the project will be “transformative” for the area.

“By voting ‘yes’ to redevelopment powers, residents have enabled the project to move a step closer to reality and have allowed Forsyth County to create a tax allocation district comprised of the project’s 100.3-acre development site to pay for the County’s $225 million investment. The Gathering development team and the County can now work to finalize project details so we can demonstrate that The Gathering at South Forsyth is truly shovel ready and has full community support,” said Krause.

He finished with saying that if he and his team check all the required boxes and get a proposal to the NHL, it’s realistic that the NHL could sign off on a franchise within nine to 12 months if they are interested in expansion.

It would take an estimated 27 months to build a new arena. So if everything lines up, a puck could drop in Georgia for the start of the 2028 season.