Local

Standoff underway after burglary in Clayton County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Generic police light photo FILE: WSBTV.com
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A standoff is underway in Clayton County after a burglary investigation leads deputies to a home in Conley.

According to authorities, officers respond to a burglary Tuesday morning and locate three suspects believed to be involved.

Two of the suspects are safely taken into custody. Authorities say the third suspect remains barricaded inside a residence as officers work to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Rock Cut Road remains closed for the safety of the public and responding personnel.

Police ask residents to avoid the area until the scene is secured.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage