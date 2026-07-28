Standoff underway after burglary in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A standoff is underway in Clayton County after a burglary investigation leads deputies to a home in Conley.

According to authorities, officers respond to a burglary Tuesday morning and locate three suspects believed to be involved.

Two of the suspects are safely taken into custody. Authorities say the third suspect remains barricaded inside a residence as officers work to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

Rock Cut Road remains closed for the safety of the public and responding personnel.

Police ask residents to avoid the area until the scene is secured.