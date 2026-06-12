Stabbing investigation underway in Smyrna

SMYRNA, GA — An investigation is underway after a victim was stabbed in Smyrna on Friday.

An alert was issued for a large police presence in the area of King Springs Road between Concord Road and Pinehurst Circle.

Police said when they responded to the area, officers found a stabbing victim and another person barricaded inside a home. Due to the investigation, the road was closed to traffic.

The identity of the victim and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police officials say the suspect eventually came out of the house and the road has been reopened.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

The stabbing remains under investigation.