Spotty rain showers tonight, drying out this week across Metro Atlanta

Precipitation will remain light this week, and it will be limited to this evening through midnight.

A quick-moving clipper system will dive south, bringing as much as 0.10″ to 0.20″ of rain to the Metro Atlanta area between 7pm this evening and 12AM Wednesday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for tonight through early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature dry weather, though cloudy skies and a northwest wind will keep afternoon temperatures limited to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday to the mid 50s. By Friday, we will enjoy daytime highs in the low to mid 60s.

5-Day Forecast for Atlanta

TODAY: Partly cloudy, high 56. Wind SW 7-12.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few spotty rain showers after 7pm. Low 37. Wind NW 15-25.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, breezy. Morning low 37. High 51. Winds 15-25.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning low 28. Afternoon high 57. Wind WNW 5-10.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning low 37. Afternoon high 62. Wind NW 7-12.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. Morning low 40. Afternoon high 64. Wind SE 15-25.

