Speeding teen crashes into couple visiting metro Atlanta for wedding, kills woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teen speeding to school crashed into a couple, killing a woman on Friday morning.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10 a.m. on Friday, Forsyth County officials received calls about a crash involving two people who were walking on the sidewalk.

Deputies said Steve Olsen, and his fiancé Leslie Schwendiman were walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of Majors Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard when a speeding teen tried to turn, and instead went up on the sidewalk and hit them with his car from behind.

Schwendiman died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. Olsen is expected to recover, according to deputies.

The couple, from Utah, was visiting Georgia for a wedding.

The 17-year-old has not been identified.