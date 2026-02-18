Speed limit reductions now in effect on several Decatur state routes

DECATUR, GA — Previously announced speed limit reductions are now in effect on several state routes in the city of Decatur.

Drivers on some of the city’s most traveled roads will see new posted speed limits that are five miles per hour lower than before. Depending on the roadway, limits have dropped from 40 to 35 miles per hour or from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

The Decatur City Council unanimously approved the changes last fall. The reductions followed a study by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which signed off on the plan and installed the new signage.

The changes apply to portions of Clairmont, Scott Boulevard, College Avenue, Candler Street and Commerce Drive.

City Assistant Manager Cara Scharer said during last fall’s council meeting that the goal is to improve safety.

“Addressing one of the leading contributing factors to severe and fatal crashes; excessive vehicle speed,” Scharer said.

She also described the affected areas as “high-risk corridors, many of which include or intersect with state routes where the severity of crashes is strongly correlated with higher operating speeds.”

The new speed limits are now posted along the impacted roadways.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.