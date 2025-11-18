Special election underway for vacant State Senate seat in parts of Fulton and Cobb

ATLANTA — Voters in portions of Fulton and Cobb counties are heading back to the polls for a special election to fill the State Senate District 35 seat.

The seat was previously held by Atlanta Democrat Jason Esteves, who stepped down to focus on his run for governor next year. Six candidates are vying to replace him: four Democrats, one Republican, and one independent. Former State Representative Roger Bruce is among those on the ballot.

Local officials expect turnout to be low, partly because the election comes just two weeks after voters went to the polls for two statewide Public Service Commission races. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, a runoff will be held on December 16.

The winner will serve the remainder of Esteves’ term in the Georgia Senate.

