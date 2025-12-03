Special election results bring new mayors and officials across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Special election results are in across metro Atlanta, bringing a mix of new leadership and returning incumbents.

In Roswell, Mary Robichaux defeated incumbent Kurt Wilson to become the city’s next mayor. Meanwhile, Sandy Springs voters chose to keep Mayor Rusty Paul in office after he won his race against challenger Dontaye Carter.

South Fulton will also see a change at the top. Carmelitha Gumbs won the mayoral race over Mark Baker. In East Point, Keisha Chapman is elected mayor.

In Gwinnett County, Muhammed Akbar Ali won the Georgia State House District 106 seat, defeating Marqus Cole. Officials say turnout in that race drew just about 3% of eligible voters.

Atlanta also filled several key positions. Wayne Martin secured the Atlanta City Council District 11 seat, and new Atlanta Public Schools board members will include Tony Mitchell, Patreece Hutcherson and Kaycee Brock.

More certified results are expected to be finalized by elections officials in the coming days.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.