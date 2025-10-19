South Fulton mother arrested after fleeing with children during supervised visit

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A South Fulton mother is facing kidnapping charges after police say she fled with her four children during a supervised visit at Welcome All Park on Saturday morning.

Investigators say Vanessa Carr, who does not have custody of the children, took off with them in an unknown vehicle. The children range in age from 9 years old to 11 months.

Mother accused of kidnapping four children Vanessa Carr (center) Vincent Carr (top left), Jahdim Carr (bottom left), Genesis Carr (top right), Jaxon Harrell (bottom right) (South Fulton Police Department)

Authorities later located Carr and the children at a Greyhound bus station. Police say all four children were found safe, and Carr could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

An Amber Alert was not issued during the search as investigators were still working to identify the vehicle involved.