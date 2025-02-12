South Fulton city council votes to strip troubled mayor of his budget and most of his power

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The mayor of South Fulton is stripped of his power and budget over claims that he misspent taxpayer dollars.

The council votes unanimously to place a series of restrictions on Mayor Khalid Kamau, also known as Mayor Kobi.

Interim City Attorney Sara Kelly says orders approved include locking his office, revoking his access to city buildings and facilities, and barring all city employees from interacting with him.

They’ve also removed his access to his offices’ budget.

Mayor Khalid Kamau has had a turbulent record with the council since being appointed in January 2022. Shortly after being appointed, he called for three of his coworkers to immediately resign.

In March 2023, the council called for his resignation accusing him of violating the city charter several times and leaked confidential information to the public.

In July 2023, he was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary for trespassing on a personal property he called his “dream house”.