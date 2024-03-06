Sources: Teen shot by police near Six Flags has ties to gangs, incident retaliation for drive-by

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The 15-year-old suspect who was critically injured during the chaos outside Six Flags Over Georgia was also wounded in a drive-by shooting last month.

Three independent law enforcement sources on Tuesday confirmed that Syere Littlefield is not a documented gang member, but he has been known to hang out with gang members, which is why they believe he may have been targeted at a house party last month.

The same sources also said that the shootings at Six Flags were in retaliation for that drive-by shooting.

“We cannot turn our heads away because this is something that everyone is dealing with,” said South Fulton Police Capt. Adrian Massey, who is in charge of that department’s gang unit.

Massey said that he believes a gang-related drive-by shooting at a home on Lavender Lane last month in South Fulton is connected to the violence that unfolded outside of Six Flags on Saturday.

“From the intel that we have received we believe that this is in reference to,” Massey said.

The drive-by shooting injured Littlefield, who is also the same teen who police shot over the weekend.

On February 17, South Fulton police responded to the drive-by shooting at a house party. When officers arrived, they found Littlefield shot in the arm.

As of Monday, no one has been arrested in that incident.

WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden contributed to this story.