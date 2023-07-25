Snoop Dog, Kyrie Irving among latest celebrities to help out SC woman fighting to keep her home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A 93-year-old woman, who has been in a battle to save the home that has been in her family since before the Civil War, has just gotten a big boost from multiple celebrities.

Josephine Wright says developers are trying to force her to sell her land in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

An investment company is trying to develop 27 acres of land around Wright’s property and has filed a lawsuit against her to acquire the land her home sits on.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

Since her story went public, several celebrities have stepped up to help Wright fight the company, including Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry.

Last week, a donation to Wright’s GoFundMe page was made in the amount of $10,000. The name attached: Snoop Dogg Death Row Records.

Another donation for $40,000 was made by NBA player Kyrie Irving.

As of Tuesday, Wright’s GoFundMe account has raised nearly $270,000 of her $350,000 goal.

