Man back in jail facing additional charges after police say he killed his pregnant girlfriend

SNELLVILLE, GA — A 20-year-old Snellville man who’d been granted bond after the death of his teen girlfriend is back in jail Thursday night, thanks to new charges of sexual abusing the teen.

A Gwinnett County grand jury has handed up new charges against Jesus Monroy, who is already accused of murdering his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend, Mia Campos.

The Gwinnett DA’s Special Victims Unit uncovered new evidence leading to charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and statutory rape.

Campos was seven months pregnant when she disappeared one night last July.

Family members used a cell phone app to help find the teen’s body. The autopsy said she’d been suffocated.