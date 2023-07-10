Local

Snake slithers under stove, starting fire at metro Atlanta home

Firefighter Mark Read (Carroll County officials)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — For goodness ‘snake’, one sop-hiss-sticated creature has made hiss-story for allegedly starting a fire.

On Saturday, Carroll County firefighters were called to a home on Muse Bridge Road in reference to a possible fire.

When fire crews arrives, officials said there was no active fire.

During the investigation, Carroll County officials learned that a snake had caused the electrical short. Firefighters said the snake came into the home through a hole in the floor under the oven.

That same hole in the floor had wires coming through it that the snake ultimately shorted out.

Authorities said a small fire then started with the subflooring. Firefighters ultimately found the snake and were able to pull it out.

One official at the home said it was the biggest snake they had ever seen in person.

Carroll officials shared a photo to their Facebook with firefighter Mark Read holding the snake, and the letters ‘RIP’ with a snake emoji.

Authorities also confirmed firefighters did not kill the snake, as it was dead when they located it.

