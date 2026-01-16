Smyrna police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SMYRNA, GA — Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Authorities say Lyri Ryan has not been seen since she was last spotted on surveillance cameras just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the area of Spring Hill Parkway and Paces Ferry Road, a few miles from her home.

Lyri is described as an 11-year-old Black female. Police say she was wearing a tan jacket, a white shirt with a panda bear image and the slogan “NOPE – NOT TODAY,” off-white sweatpants, pink and white sneakers, and was carrying a purple backpack.

She is 5’0 tall, has brown eyes and she currently has black braids as her hairstyle.

Anyone with information about Lyri Ryan’s whereabouts is urged to contact Smyrna police.