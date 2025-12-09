Local

Smyrna police and fire personnel take kids shopping for “Shop with a Hero” annual event

By Jonathan O'Brien
Shop with a Hero event at Truist Park ATLANTA GA - December 8: Shop with a hero event at Truist Park on December 8, 2025. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves) (Lyndon Terrell/Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)
By Jonathan O'Brien

SMYRNA, GA — The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation put smiles on the faces of 90 elementary school students Monday at their annual “Shop with a Hero” event.

Smyrna police and fire personnel took the kids shopping for Christmas at a local Walmart. Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt tells WSB Radio they look forward to the day.

“It’s just a wonderful reminder. It’s a good connection to our community about the holiday spirit and the holiday season of giving,” Holt says. “So it’s an honor to do this.”

Each child gets $250 to spend on essentials and toys for themselves and their families.

After shopping, the kids were taken to Truist Park for lunch, cookie decorating, and a stadium tour.

Top Stories
Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!