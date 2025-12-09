Smyrna police and fire personnel take kids shopping for “Shop with a Hero” annual event

SMYRNA, GA — The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation put smiles on the faces of 90 elementary school students Monday at their annual “Shop with a Hero” event.

Smyrna police and fire personnel took the kids shopping for Christmas at a local Walmart. Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt tells WSB Radio they look forward to the day.

“It’s just a wonderful reminder. It’s a good connection to our community about the holiday spirit and the holiday season of giving,” Holt says. “So it’s an honor to do this.”

Each child gets $250 to spend on essentials and toys for themselves and their families.

After shopping, the kids were taken to Truist Park for lunch, cookie decorating, and a stadium tour.