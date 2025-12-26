Smyrna investing in expanded Flock safety technology

SMYRNA, GA — Smyrna is joining a growing list of metro Atlanta cities investing in expanded public safety technology.

Mayor Derek Norton says the city has approved a $5.7 million agreement over 10 years to expand its use of Flock Safety tools, aimed at improving how police and emergency responders operate.

“This is not only the license plate readers that catch the bad guys that are either in our town or come through to our town from somewhere else,” Norton said.

The investment also includes drones that can be deployed anywhere in the city within about three minutes. Norton says the drones will help police and fire crews assess situations before they arrive on scene.