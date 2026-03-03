Smyrna council approves closure of city jail

SMYRNA, GA — The City of Smyrna plans to shut down its municipal jail later this year.

The Smyrna City Council unanimously voted to close the city’s 64-bed jail, which is attached to the police department on Atlanta Road. The jail is expected to officially close on June 2.

City Manager Michael Jones told the council that after a careful review, he recommended repurposing the facility.

“After we’ve analyzed this, the city decided to close its jail and work toward a plan to repurpose the facility,” Jones said.

Jones said the move is similar to operations already implemented by other Cobb County cities and noted that Smyrna is the last municipal jail in the county to turn over inmate actions to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Under an intergovernmental agreement, current and future inmates will be housed at the Cobb County Detention Center.

City officials say 10 of the 17 current jail employees will be retained and transferred to other positions within the city. Others will lose their jobs.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.