Smyrna based company recalling three popsicle flavors over listeria concerns

By WSB Radio News Staff
Affected Paleteria La Providencia products include Coconut, Cookies and Cream, and Coffee ice cream popsicles distributed locally.
Recall Paleta popsicle Affected Paleteria La Providencia products include Coconut, Cookies and Cream, and Coffee ice cream popsicles distributed locally. (Source: Georgia Department of Agriculture)
SMYRNA, GA — There is a voluntary ice cream recall coming from a Smyrna based company.

According to the State Agriculture Department, Paleteria La Providencia is recalling three of their popsicle flavors on concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

They are the coconut, cookies and cream, and coffee ice cream pop flavors with date codes from last month.

Officials say that the products were sold at mobile frozen dessert carts or at several area convenience stores.

No illnesses have been reported.

