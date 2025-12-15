‘Smoke alarms were not active’ during metro Atlanta apartment fire that displaced dozens

NORCROSS, GA — An investigation is underway after a massive apartment fire in metro Atlanta damaged multiple units and displaced dozens of residents on Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Las Palmas Apartments in the 2100 block of Seasons Parkway in Norcross around 10 p.m. Crews arrived to heavy fire conditions at the multi-family, three-story apartment building.

One resident said they heard a “pop.” When they went to investigate, they saw the fire and evacuated the building.

“Smoke alarms were not active in the fire units at the time of the incident,” Gwinnett County fire officials said.

The fire caused heavy fire and water damage to the apartment building, impacting six units. Four of the units were deemed “a total loss,” while two others sustained heavy fire damage, Gwinnett County fire officials added.

The fire displaced 30 people. Officials said those affected will receive assistance from the American Red Cross and apartment management.