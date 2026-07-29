Small earthquake shakes parts of metro Atlanta

LILBURN, GA — A small earthquake rattled parts of metro Atlanta Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck an area just north of Lilburn around 11 a.m.

The earthquake was not strong enough to cause any reported damage. However, some people said they felt the ground shake.

The earthquake comes about two years after a series of quakes shook northeast metro Atlanta, including the Buford and Lake Lanier areas in Gwinnett and Hall counties in June 2024.

This is a developing story.