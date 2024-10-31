Slutty Vegan restaurant, #WinWithBlackWomen partner to encourage early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — A prominent, Black woman-led restaurant and organization are partnering for an initiative to encourage Georgians to get to the polls to vote early ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole Hayes is joining #WinWithBlackWomen founder Jotaka Eaddy and other city leaders for the “Vote Early and Leave No Crumbs” initiative in Atlanta.

The voting initiative began on Wednesday evening. Volunteers provided voters with information, transportation and resources to polling sites in metro Atlanta.

Hayes said the purpose of the voting initiative is to show that “civic engagement can be joyful, impactful, and a celebration of the power within our communities.”

“Partnering with Win With Black Women is about lifting up our voices and making sure every vote counts in Georgia. Together, we’re pushing back against the obstacles and building the future we deserve,” said Hayes, a prominent author, community activist and restaurateur.

The Edgewood location of Slutty Vegan will host a Halloween Block Party on Nov. 1, which is the last day to vote early in Georgia.

There will be surprise appearances by influential leaders and celebrities and discounts for Slutty Vegan customers, officials said in a press release. Georgia rep. Nikema Williams, Lead State coordinator for WWBW Georgia Melinda Weekes-Laidlow are expected to be in attendance.

“This activation was born when Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole, a longtime sister of the Win With Black Women collective, raised her hand to help drive turnout in this critical battleground state - a steadfast example of what Black women have always done when they see there is work to do,” said Eaddy.

“Slutty Vegan has always been more than a restaurant – it’s a movement, a space where people can feel empowered to make change,” Hayes said.

The voting initiative will continue on Thursday and Friday from 4-6 p.m. at four metro Atlanta Slutty Vegan locations:

• Edgewood - 476 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

• Ralph David - 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30310

• Jonesboro - 164 N McDonough St, Jonesboro, GA 30236

• Gwinnett County - 2045 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA, 20096

Hayes opened up the first brick-and-mortar Slutty Vegan location in 2018 in Atlanta.

Currently, Slutty Vegan has several locations around the country including across Georgia, in Alabama, Dallas and in New York City.