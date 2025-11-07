‘Slow Down in Roswell’ initiative launched to improve pedestrian safety, calm traffic

ROSWELL, GA — The City of Roswell recently approved a new traffic calming policy which officials say is a data-driven framework guiding how Roswell prioritizes and installs neighborhood safety measures for motorists and pedestrians.

This initiative is part of the Slow Down in Roswell campaign. The goal: Safer streets, calmer traffic, and a stronger sense of community.

Chief Operating Officer Don Stephens says making streets safer and more walkable has been an ongoing issue.

“Mayor Wilson and the elected folks on our council, one of the top consistent concerns that they have consistently heard by our residents is neighborhood speed and traffic volumes,” Stephens said.

The slow down initiative begins in 2026. Officials will collect data, test temporary changes, including speed cushions, roadside markers, and signs, to see what the best permanent solution should be moving forward.