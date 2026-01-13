SkyView Atlanta temporarily closed due to scheduled maintenance

ATLANTA — The big Ferris wheel in downtown Atlanta has been temporarily closed.

According to the Skyview Atlanta website, “SkyView Atlanta will be temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance. We’ll be back and spinning again on February 12, 2026. Thanks for your patience. We’ll see you soon at the top of the city.”

SkyView Atlanta rises 200 feet above Centennial Olympic Park, offering visitors “breathtaking sights” and a “one-of-a-kind adventure,” officials said.

The Atlanta Ferris wheel debuted in 2013, and is a popular tourist attraction.