SkillsUSA conference brings thousands of students and professionals to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of students, teachers and professionals are gathering in Atlanta this week for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The five-day event showcases more than 130 different occupational areas through competitions, workshops and other activities.

SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said the conference highlights careers across a wide range of industries.

“From robotics, manufacturing, welding, automotive technology, information technology, healthcare, law and public safety, culinary arts, hospitality, you name it,” Travis said.

Travis said the conference spans the equivalent of 31 football fields of competition under one roof.

The event includes national competitions in fields ranging from robotics to cosmetology, as well as workshops for attendees.

“For students, advisors, and attendees to actually earn credentials, and certifications to learn more about different occupational areas,” Travis said.

The conference will also recognize Team USA, which is preparing to travel to Shanghai for the international WorldSkills competition.

Culinary competitor Lizzy Brown said being part of Team USA has provided opportunities she never expected.

“I traveled to other countries where I’ve never been before, I’ve never had the means growing up, so this is a huge exposure,” Brown said.

Brown said she is looking forward to meeting teammates who will compete in other categories, including welding and carpentry.

The SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference began Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center.